Cause of death released for man ejected from Goliath coaster

Hassan Kariem died on Monday when he fell out of the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia. He was a husband, father and educator.

COBB COUNTY, Georgia — The cause of death for the man who was killed after he fell from a roller coaster in Georgia last month has been released.

42-year-old Hassan Kariem was ejected from the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia in October.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The Cobb County Medical Examiner said Kariem died of blunt force injuries after he received extensive trauma to his head, neck, and other parts of his body, according to our CMG Sister Station, WSB-TV.

The coroner ruled his manner of death as an accident.

The Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety is still handling the investigation into the ride itself.

Kariem was celebrating his niece’s birthday on Oct. 12. His niece was sitting in the seat beside him when the incident happened.

“Her words were he passed out, and then they went up and down,” said John Nelson, Kariem’s brother-in-law.

“She said it went up again and his latch, I guess, snapped or came loose and he fell,” Nelson said.

In late October, Six Flags Over Georgia announced that it will add seatbelts to the Goliath roller coaster, among other coasters with the same restraints.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group