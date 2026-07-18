Cause of death revealed for two girls found in suitcases

CLEVELAND — The cause of death has been revealed for two girls who were found in suitcases earlier this year.

The listed cause of death for both 8-year-old Mila Chatman and 10-year-old Amor Wilson was determined to be homicide by unspecified means with malnutrition, according to our CBS News affiliate, WOIO.

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News Center 7 previously reported that a man who was walking his dog in March located a body in a suitcase in the South Collingwood neighborhood.

While searching the area, officers located a second shallow grave with a suitcase in it, and a second body was found inside.

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The children’s mother, 28-year-old Aliyah Henderson, is facing charges related to the death of the girls.

The charges include six counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder, six counts of kidnapping, four counts of felonious assault, three counts of child endangering, one count of tampering with evidence, and two counts of gross abuse of a corpse.

Henderson pleaded not guilty to those charges and is expected to have a hearing on Tuesday.

Henderson is being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail on a $2 million bond.

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