Cause of death ruled homicide for 19-year-old shot in Kettering

Three teenagers are facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Kettering back in May.

3 teens facing charges in connection with deadly shooting in Kettering neighborhood

KETTERING — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has released the cause and manner of death for a 19-year-old who died after a shooting in Kettering.

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Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent E. Harshbarger ruled that the cause of death for Andrew Laporte was a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was homicide.

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The shooting happened on May 30 at the 2800 block of Shroyer Road in Kettering, as previously reported.

Three teenagers are facing obstruction charges in connection with the shooting.

A 16-year-old is also facing reckless homicide and tampering with evidence, Kettering police previously told News Center 7.

We will continue to follow this story.

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