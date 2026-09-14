Cause of death ruled homicide for 19-year-old shot in Kettering

KETTERING — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has released the cause and manner of death for a 19-year-old who died after a shooting in Kettering.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent E. Harshbarger ruled that the cause of death for Andrew Laporte was a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was homicide.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Hayden Panettiere death: Investigation stretches cross country, reports say
- 2 seriously injured after being thrown from motorcycle in Huber Heights crash
- 34-year-old man in critical condition after showing up at local hospital with gunshot wound
The shooting happened on May 30 at the 2800 block of Shroyer Road in Kettering, as previously reported.
Three teenagers are facing obstruction charges in connection with the shooting.
A 16-year-old is also facing reckless homicide and tampering with evidence, Kettering police previously told News Center 7.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]