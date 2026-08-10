CDC investigates multi-state Salmonella outbreak linked to jalapeños

Taylor Farms has recalled products containing jalapeños due to potential Salmonella contamination.

Health officials in Montgomery County said they are seeing more Salmonella cases linked to jalapeños.

Some sellers are pulling the peppers off their shelves, while the CDC investigates the multi-state outbreak.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spent part of the day talking with shoppers.

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Don Caldwell of Huber Heights said, “When I heard that on the news, I began microwaving my vegetables. So that’s what I do.”

Some shoppers are being extra cautious with their produce recently. Stores like Kroger removed some bagged lettuce from shelves, but now jalapenos could be next.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an uptick of Salmonella cases linked to jalapenos.

More than 300 cases have been reported across 27 states, including Ohio. The CDC said the true number is likely higher because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella.

The Ohio Department of Health is investigating 21 cases across multiple counties. The cases are linked to products sold at Kroger and WaWa.

The CDC said it takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine whether a sick person is part of the outbreak.

Greene County Community Epidemiologist Don Brannen shared ways to prevent salmonella.

Keep raw and ready-to-eat foods separate.

Cook thoroughly to 165 degrees

Wash hands, surfaces, and produce

However, shoppers like Don Caldwell said he’s not risking his immune system for these vegetables.

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