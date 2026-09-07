Cedarville celebrates being the ‘Home of Labor Day’ with Cedar Fest

CEDARVILLE — A Greene County village calls itself the home of Labor Day, and they mark the holiday with three days of celebration and a parade.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins will have more on this story and why the parade was a bittersweet one for some tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

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Cedarville Mayor John Cody explained that the senator who first proposed Labor Day as a national holiday, James H. Kyle, was born in Cedarville.

“We take Labor Day very seriously, so we have our biggest festival on Labor Day weekend,” Cody said.

Cedar Fest brings together families, local businesses, students, alumni, and neighbors for the annual celebration.

“This is probably a little bigger than normal,” Cody said, adding that they expanded to three days this year.

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