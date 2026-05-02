Cedarville Univ. presents honorary degree to family of student killed in helicopter-plane crash

Cedarville presents honorary degree to family of student killed in plane-helicopter crash

Cedarville University took a moment to honor a student who died in a tragic plane crash during one of its commencement ceremonies on Saturday.

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During the first commencement ceremony, Cedarville University President Thomas White presented the family of Grace Maxwell with an honorary degree.

Maxwell’s parents, Dean and Merav Maxwell, as well as her brother Leo, joined White on stage to be presented with the honorary degree.

“We miss her, and I hope you’ll join me in continuing to pray for the Maxwell family,” White said.

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As previously reported, Maxwell was one of 67 killed in a mid-air crash between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines plane over the Potomac River in Washington, D.C, on Jan. 29, 2025.

The 20-year-old was returning to school after attending her grandfather’s funeral.

She was studying mechanical and biomedical engineering and was scheduled to graduate with her peers today.

“It means a lot to know there are people who recognize and affirm Grace’s accomplishments,” Dean Maxwell said. “She worked so hard. Cedarville was a formative and important part of her life, and we know it would have meant a lot to her to be a Cedarville graduate.”

The university has created the Grace Maxwell Memorial Scholarship to honor her faith, excellence, and compassion, the spokesperson said.

The annual scholarship will support mechanical engineering students. Those interested in contributing to the scholarship can click here.

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