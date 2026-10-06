Cedarville University debuts GPT tools for resume and interview training

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University Career Services is launching Résumé GPT and Interview GPT, two customized AI tools to help students with résumé writing and interview preparation.

The launch comes as demand for AI skills in entry-level job postings has nearly tripled since fall 2025, according to 2026 research from the National Association of Colleges and Employers.

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The university developed the interactive software using institutional data, including university enrollment statistics and historical First Destination Survey results.

The platform generates personalized recommendations tailored to specific academic disciplines and industry expectations.

Current students can use the technology ahead of the university’s annual Fall Career Fair, scheduled for tomorrow, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Doden Field House. Approximately 190 employers are scheduled to attend the event to connect with students.

Cam Arminio, director of career services at Cedarville University, is attending. Arminio stated that adopting artificial intelligence is necessary to prepare students for modern employment.

“One of our core values is to be on the cutting edge of technology within the career services department,” Arminio said. “We’d be doing students a disservice if we didn’t step into the space of AI — learning from employers, learning from students and providing resources that prepare them for the real world.”

Résumé GPT evaluates student résumés by comparing draft content against university career guidelines, historical outcome data, and broader industry standards.

Interview GPT provides customized interview preparation by generating practice questions specific to targeted fields and job titles. Both platforms incorporate Cedarville-specific data collected from current students and alumni.

The university uses a “build, strengthen, finish” framework for career preparation. Under this approach, students independently write their initial résumé and interview responses, use the AI platforms to refine the material, and complete the process through face-to-face reviews with career staff.

The department designed the software to handle initial preparations so human advisers can focus on nonverbal communication and interpersonal skills.

Arminio emphasized that digital tools are intended to complement career counselors rather than replace them.

“Our goal is to best prepare future graduates for their job interviews,” Arminio said. “By combining AI-based coaching with high-level human coaching, we’re working at a higher level that can help students practice answers to interview questions and coach the importance of soft skills and nonverbal communication. Interviewing is an art and a skill, and that’s where humans still matter.”

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