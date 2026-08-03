Cedarville University freshman seeks to provide safe medical spaces in the Congo

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University freshman Grace Uwahiriwe is pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy degree with the goal of returning to the Democratic Republic of the Congo to provide healthcare in communities shaped by ethnic violence.

Born in a refugee camp, Uwahiriwe plans to use her education to create safe medical spaces where patients can receive care without fear.

Uwahiriwe arrived in the United States in 2021 after being raised in a refugee camp in Bujumbura, Burundi.

Her parents escaped the Congo shortly before her birth to avoid waves of violence targeting the Tutsi ethnic group, an experience that Uwahiriwe said shaped her desire to help others find healing in areas of displacement.

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Growing up in a refugee camp, Uwahiriwe faced food shortages, limited freedom and constant uncertainty regarding the future. Her father taught her to maintain peace despite the suffering.

“My parents raised me in a Christian home, and my dad always taught us to find joy in Christ, even in suffering,” Uwahiriwe said. “We didn’t return hate with hate. Instead, we tried to understand that people act out of their own struggles. That perspective helped me hold on to peace and not lose hope.”

Uwahiriwe, now a freshman pharmacy student at Cedarville University, views the medical field as a calling to serve others. “Pharmacy is more than a career for me,” Uwahiriwe said. “It’s a way to serve my community and, one day, to be part of creating a safe place where people can receive care without fear.”

When Uwahiriwe first arrived in the United States, she struggled with the English language and felt isolated in her public high school. She pushed herself to study while exploring career options that would allow her to help her community back home. Uwahiriwe said she realized pharmacy would provide the specific skills needed to offer healthcare and hope.

Uwahiriwe said her work in healthcare is intended to provide support beyond physical medicine. “In healthcare, I want to reflect Christ by showing compassion to everyone, regardless of their background,” Uwahiriwe said. “I want people to feel seen and cared for not just physically but emotionally and spiritually as well.”

Uwahiriwe said the transition to Cedarville University provided her with a level of kindness she had not previously experienced outside of her family.

She described the university as a place where she found a Christian community and built friendships. “Coming to Cedarville University was the first time I experienced genuine, consistent kindness from people outside my family,” Uwahiriwe said. “At first, I was surprised and kept wondering why people were so kind. I soon realized that their kindness was genuine.”

Uwahiriwe plans to earn her doctorate at Cedarville before returning to the Congo to contribute to medical solutions in the region. “My education is not just for me; it’s for something bigger,” Uwahiriwe said.

“I strive to succeed so that I can one day give back and be a part of the solution.”

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