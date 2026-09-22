Cedarville University graduate Lianna Hurley receives international DAISY Award

CEDARVILLE — Lianna Hurley, a 2025 Cedarville University nursing graduate from Merrimack, N.H., received international recognition through a DAISY Award in May 2026.

The honor recognizes extraordinary clinical care and compassion provided at Parkland Medical Center in Derry, N.H.

Hurley earned the award nomination from a patient during her first four months working as a nurse at the hospital.

The award highlights an approach to holistic care that addresses physical, emotional, and spiritual patient needs.

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The nomination stemmed from care provided to a patient who underwent an appendectomy. As the primary nurse during surgery and recovery, Hurley managed intravenous fluids, antibiotics, and pain medication while monitoring recovery.

During the hospital stay, Hurley engaged in conversations about faith with the patient, who had grown up Catholic and expressed an interest in Christianity. “I had the opportunity to sit, talk with them and listen with genuine interest and respect,” Hurley said.

“I pray those conversations planted seeds, even though they were brief.”

Hurley credits her education at Cedarville University with shaping her perspective on patient dignity and holistic nursing.

“While in nursing school, I was equipped with the knowledge and critical thinking skills needed to provide excellent patient care, but I was also continually reminded that every patient is made in the image of God and deserves to be treated with dignity, compassion and respect,” Hurley said.

Reflecting on her academic training, she added, “Nursing school was not an easy journey for me, and there were many moments when I questioned whether I was capable.

Receiving this recognition has given me greater confidence to keep learning, growing, and serving faithfully.”

In the award nomination, the patient described Hurley’s care as “more human and less clinical.” Hurley explained that holistic care can include asking patients where they find hope, offering to pray with them, or listening well. Even when conversations about faith do not arise, she seeks to demonstrate patience, kindness, and respect.

The DAISY Foundation was created in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, an autoimmune disease.

His family established the foundation in gratitude for the medical staff who cared for him and to honor nurses worldwide. Today, the organization partners with more than 7,900 health care facilities and nursing schools to select recipients throughout the year based on organizational missions and values.

Recipients of the DAISY Award receive a signature pin and a hand-carved sculpture representing the relationship between nurses and patients.

Participating nursing units also celebrate recipients with cinnamon rolls, a tradition inspired by Barnes’ favorite treat during his hospitalization.

For Hurley, receiving the award early in her career reinforced her commitment to the profession. “Nursing is one of the most rewarding professions, but it is also one of the hardest,” Hurley said.

“There are days when you feel inadequate or overwhelmed, but I’ve learned that God is faithful and His grace is sufficient.”

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