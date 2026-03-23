Cedarville University launches Theological Seminary focused on educating ministry leaders

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University has launched Cedarville Theological Seminary to address a growing demand for ministry leaders and a national shortage of pastors. The new seminary will operate under the university’s School of Biblical and Theological Studies.

The transition to a formal seminary structure comes as the university reports 211 students were enrolled in graduate theological programs as of fall 2025.

This move follows a broader trend in theological education, where some institutions are shrinking or restructuring while others are focusing on biblical authority to meet the needs of local churches.

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The seminary houses two primary programs: a residential Master of Divinity and a fully online Master of Theological Studies. The residential program emphasizes academic rigor and personal discipleship.

The online program is designed to provide accessible theological education for current ministry leaders and laypeople. Faculty members include experienced pastors and biblical scholars who provide close mentorship and discipleship.

Dr. Thomas White is the president of Cedarville University. He noted that the new seminary represents a continuation of the university’s historical objectives.

“This is a natural extension of our long-standing mission,” White said. “We want to train men and women who are mastered by the Word of God and equipped to serve Christ’s Church with humility, joy, and conviction.”

Dr. Trent Rogers serves as the dean of the School of Biblical and Theological Studies. Rogers highlighted the launch timing relative to the current state of evangelical education.

“We are witnessing both a decline in the number of evangelical seminaries and an increase in the need for faithful pastors,” Rogers said. “Cedarville Theological Seminary positions us to meet that need with clarity and strength.”

The seminary’s creation follows reports from the Association of Theological Schools indicating that many accredited seminaries are facing contraction. Some institutions are undergoing significant restructuring.

In April 2025, Trinity Evangelical Divinity School announced plans to relocate and be acquired by Trinity Western University in British Columbia.

Additionally, Sam Rainer, president of Church Answers, has warned that an aging pastorate will soon impact churches as thousands of leaders near retirement.

Rogers explained that adopting the seminary name helps the university communicate its purpose to prospective graduate students. “When students think of graduate ministry training, they think of seminaries,” Rogers said.

“This helps align our mission with a name people recognize — we’re naming and strengthening what we’ve already been doing well.”

Seminary faculty will continue to teach the university’s undergraduate Bible minor. Every undergraduate student at Cedarville completes five courses in Bible and theology to earn the minor.

Rogers noted that the university’s graduates are recognized for their ministry skills and pastoral hearts. “That’s the kind of leader the church needs, and that’s what Cedarville Theological Seminary is committed to producing,” Rogers added.

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