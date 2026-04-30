Cedarville University to open new academic center in 2027, honoring long-time trustee

Cedarville University to open new academic center in 2027, honoring long-time trustee

CEDARVILLE — The final phase of topping off the $40 million Bolthouse Academic Center at Cedarville University took place Thursday, April 30, at 8 a.m.

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This event marks a defining moment in Cedarville’s campus transformation.

The new facility is expected to be ready in August 2027 for the start of the 2027-28 academic year.

The facility is named in honor of long-time trustee emeritus William Bolthouse.

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The 47,820-square-foot Georgian-style building will feature three floors of classrooms, student collaboration spaces, a coffee and dining venue, and faculty offices.

It will house the School of Education and Social Work and the departments of English, literature and modern languages, history and government, psychology, and social work.

A prominent architectural feature will be an 84-foot dome rising above Cedarville’s Main Street.

A key feature of the new facility will be a commemorative brick patio. Individuals can sponsor a brick for a gift of $100 or $250. These bricks can be engraved with the sponsor’s name or the name of a teacher, mentor or loved one.

The “One Thousand Days Transformed” campaign will officially conclude during homecoming this October.

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