Cedarville University pharmacy class of 2030 to celebrate white coat ceremony

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University will hold its Pharmacy White Coat Ceremony this Saturday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m. in the Jeremiah Chapel inside the Dixon Ministry Center.

The event will recognize first-year Doctor of Pharmacy students in the class of 2030 as they begin their professional pharmacy education.

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The ceremony represents a traditional milestone in health professions education, marking the students’ commitment to ethical practice and patient care as family members and friends gather to watch them receive their coats and stethoscopes. A reception will follow the ceremony.

Dr. Jeffery Bates, dean and professor of pharmacy practice at the Cedarville University School of Pharmacy, will address attendees during the event.

“This event formally welcomes our students into the profession of pharmacy and gifts them white coats, which signify their transition to being a health care provider,” Bates said.

Dr. Vineeta Rao, a 2019 graduate of Cedarville’s Pharm.D. program, will serve as the keynote speaker. Rao has established her practice in North Carolina, focusing on patient care.

Walgreens is sponsoring the White Coat Ceremony. In addition, Cedarville pharmacy alumni contributed funds to help provide the white coats and stethoscopes for the incoming students.

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