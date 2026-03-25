Cedarville University ranks third in National Cyber League competition

Cedarville University cyber operations students earned a third-place finish at the National Cyber League fall competition. The result represents the highest national placement in the university’s history.

The National Cyber League is a premier cybersecurity competition that challenges students to solve real-world scenarios. The event tests skills in cryptography, log analysis, digital forensics, and password cracking as organizations face a growing shortage of cybersecurity professionals and more sophisticated digital threats.

A total of 549 colleges and universities were represented in the competition. Out of the more than 9,000 participants, only 17 students in the country earned perfect scores.

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Two of those perfect scores came from Cedarville students Jaden Butler and Alex Taylor. Butler is a junior from Liverpool, N.Y., and Taylor is a senior from Waukesha, Wis. Both students are double-majoring in computer science and cyber operations.

The university’s cyber operations program is accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET).

It also holds designations as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense and a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Operations.

Nick Parry serves as an assistant professor of cyber operations and the faculty coach for the university team. He noted that Cedarville is one of only 21 schools in the nation to hold the CAE-DO designation. “Only 21 schools in the entire nation hold the designation of National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Operations, and Cedarville is one of them,” Parry said.

“When you pair that with a top-three finish in the National Cyber League, it shows that God is blessing a program that is both rigorous and competitive.”

The curriculum is designed to move beyond technical instruction to prepare students for leadership roles. Parry explained that the structure of classes and labs aims to develop communication and teamwork alongside technical expertise.

“Our goal isn’t just to teach technical content; it’s to shape communicators, teammates, and leaders,” Parry said. “The way we structure classes, labs, and competitions is meant to develop those soft skills employers demand right alongside deep technical expertise.”

Students in the program have reported that the training translates to professional work environments. Nathan Berlie, a junior from Eau Claire, Wis., studying computer science and cyber operations, said the competition validated his academic preparation.

“In internships, I’ve worked alongside graduate students from other schools without feeling behind,” Berlie said. “The NCL competition reinforced that Cedarville is preparing us really well — we’re able to step into high-level environments and excel in them.”

Cedarville students are currently preparing for the National Cyber League spring competition. The event is scheduled for April 10-12 and April 24-26, 2026.

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