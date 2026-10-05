Cedarville University will open new Clearwater location in 2027

CLEARWATER, Florida — Cedarville University will open a new location in Clearwater, Fla., expanding its educational programs to the Tampa Bay region. Classes at the new site are scheduled to begin Jan. 4, 2027.

The university is establishing its presence through a five-year joint venture with Calvary Church Clearwater. Cedarville will initially offer a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical and Theological Studies, providing local students access to its degree curriculum.

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The initial academic offering will feature a Bible minor and a blend of in-person and online instruction. Applications for admission opened Oct. 2.

Cedarville will initially operate under a provisional state license as it launches the program, working to meet state requirements to secure annual licensure.

University officials indicated that additional academic programs may be considered as the Clearwater location develops.

Dr. Thomas White, president of Cedarville University, said the decision to establish a Florida campus came after inquiries from local leaders. “We were approached by various church leaders about opening a location in Clearwater and prayerfully sought the Lord’s direction,” White said.

“After careful review and extensive discussion with Florida stakeholders and state officials, we believe now is the time to bring Cedarville to Florida.”

White emphasized that the new location reflects the university’s core institutional goals.

“The reason for this step is our mission,” White said. “We stand for the Word of God and the Testimony of Jesus Christ. Our mission is to transform lives through excellent education and intentional discipleship in submission to biblical authority. We are thrilled to expand that mission to students in the state of Florida. We want to serve the churches and support the expansion of God’s Kingdom in Florida.”

Cedarville already maintains ties to the state, with nearly 500 Florida high school students currently enrolled in the university’s dual-enrollment program.

Dr. Bob Lutz, vice president for strategic initiatives at Cedarville University, noted the regional demand for higher education options.

“Florida is one of the nation’s fastest-growing states, with increasing numbers of high school graduates,” Lutz said. “At the same time, through our alumni and relationships with local churches and Christian schools in Florida, we have heard a strong desire for a faithful Christian university in the area—one committed to biblical authority and academic excellence. We seek to serve these churches, schools, families, and students well as we establish Cedarville in the Clearwater area.”

Classes at the Clearwater location are scheduled to begin Jan. 4, 2027. The university will operate under its provisional license while pursuing annual state licensure during the initial program launch.

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