Kroger Health representatives Dr. Cody Beldon and Dr. Patricia (Trish) Hough joined Cedarville University School of Pharmacy dean Dr. Bates to deliver food donations for the school's student food pantry. The contributions help provide students with practical resources while inspiring additional generosity from faculty, staff, and community supporters. Photos by Dr. Jeffrey Bates

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University’s School of Pharmacy has established a food pantry to support pharmacy students facing personal and financial challenges. The pantry, located in the student lounge, is supported by Kroger Health, expanding a relationship that initially focused on professional clinical training.

The pantry began after Dr. Jeff Bates, dean of the Cedarville School of Pharmacy, observed a student searching through leftover pizza for something to eat.

Recognizing that demanding coursework, employment, and family obligations create financial strain, Bates coordinated with Kroger Health to provide students with convenient access to food throughout the school year.

Angie Wilson, director of community engagement for the School of Pharmacy, noted that the cost of professional education places significant pressure on students.

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“College is expensive, and some of our students are also taking care of families and sacrificing a lot to be in pharmacy school,” Wilson said.

Kroger Health’s commitment to consistently stocking the pantry has inspired broader support across the university community. Faculty, staff and alumni have contributed groceries and gift cards to assist students with everyday living expenses.

In addition to campus contributions, an anonymous supporter of the School of Pharmacy regularly provides food to ensure the pantry remains stocked with essential items.

Dr. Thad Franz, associate dean for student affairs and director of the Pharm.D. program, praised the donor’s ongoing dedication.

“This anonymous donor has been a faithful friend of the school,” Franz said. “Listening well to the needs of the school, the needs of the students sometimes in the smallest ways, but also in the biggest ways.”

For Bates, the growth of the partnership shows how one act of assistance can encourage others to serve.

“It’s like throwing the stone in the water and watching the ripples,” Bates said.

The growing assistance reflects Cedarville University’s commitment to biblical servant leadership, demonstrating how meeting practical needs provides an example of Christlike compassion.

Beyond addressing immediate needs, the Kroger Health partnership provides professional experience through clinical rotations, paid internships, and post-graduation employment.

Through these opportunities, pharmacy students gain practical experience administering immunizations, conducting health screenings, and managing pharmacy operations.

These experiences help students learn that compassionate, patient-centered care extends beyond dispensing medications to understanding individual patient needs.

“At the end of the day, it’s about caring for patients’ lives,” Franz said.

As graduates enter the workforce, the School of Pharmacy hopes students carry forward the service and compassion they experienced.

“The hope would be that ... they, too, would develop a heart of servant leadership, and as they serve their patients, that they would be putting others before themselves,” Franz said.

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