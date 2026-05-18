Ceiling collapses at Ohio fire station, dozens of work orders submitted before collapse

COLUMBUS — The ceiling collapsed at an Ohio fire station after dozens of work orders had been submitted.

Columbus Fire Officials said that dozens of work orders had been submitted to the city about Fire Station 18 before part of the ceiling collapsed, according to our news partner, WBNS.

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No one was hurt when the ceiling collapsed, but caution tape could be seen around the building.

Fire officials said that 58 work orders tied to the conditions at the station were submitted in the past three years.

Video obtained by WBNS shows debris covering part of a bunk room after the ceiling gave way.

No firefighters were inside the room when the ceiling collapsed, according to officials.

Steve Stein, president of IAFF Local 67, said he credited Station 18’s leadership for repeatedly raising concerns about the building’s condition.

He said workplace safety and maintenance should be a priority for first responders.

“What we’re dealing with now is a lot of issues that weren’t dealt with a couple of years ago that can’t be ignored, and they’re just getting more expensive to fix,” said Stein.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther called the collapse “completely and totally unacceptable.”

“I’m really proud of the fact that we built the first two new fire stations in the last 20 years in Columbus, but clearly we need to stay focused on our existing fire stations,” Ginther said.

Ginther said the city was already accepting bids for repairs when the ceiling collapsed.

The mayor also said the city plans to review conditions at fire stations across Columbus as part of future capital budget discussions.

“It’s unacceptable,” Ginther said. “We’re going to take a look at fire stations throughout the city, make sure we’re prioritizing those.”

Ginther said now that bids have closed, the city hopes repairs at Station 18 can be handled quickly.

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