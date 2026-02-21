Celebration of life canceled for volleyball coach, former teacher

TIPP CITY — Services have been canceled for Ashley Flynn, the 37-year-old mother killed in an apparent home invasion in Tipp City this week.

News Center 7 previously reported that a celebration of life for Flynn will be on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Christian Life Center, the church announced on Thursday.

Out of respect for the families involved, there will not be a service held at the Christian Life Center on Sunday, according to a Facebook post.

The post said that the families have requested a private, invitation-only service to be held instead.

Flynn was killed in her home on Cunningham Court early Monday morning.

On Thursday, Caleb Flynn, the husband of Ashley Flynn, was booked into the Miami County Jail on murder charges.

He pleaded not guilty in a preliminary hearing on Friday morning and is being held on a $2 million bond.

