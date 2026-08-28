Celina football player vows not to stop until he recovers from injury, mom says

His teammates, the lieutenant governor and even NFL players have moved Parker and his family with their words.

Celina football player vows not to stop until he recovers from injury, mom says

CELINA — Parker Wynk has always been on the move.

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“Movement, I feel like for him is really related to a lot of joy for him,” Sierra Wynk, Parker’s mother, said.

Friday News Center 7 spoke to Sierra ahead of the week two game.

Parker injured his spinal cord seven days ago playing football.

“I remember looking at his coaches and saying, he can’t feel his toes. He can’t move his toes, and you know he just was face down on the field and he couldn’t move,” Sierra said.

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Parker has undergone several treatments, focusing on his ability to feel.

“He can feel the touch, but it doesn’t feel like you or I would feel,” Sierra said.

But she has faith, keeping scripture, prayer and worship music on repeat through his recovery.

Through it all, Parker has received an outpouring of support.

His teammates, the lieutenant governor and even NFL players have moved Parker and his family with their words.

“We’re just so grateful, and there’s no way I don’t think at this point that I’m ever going to be able to text everyone back,” Sierra said.

She said Parker won’t quit until he can move again.

“I said, ‘Do you want to share anything with everyone?’ And he said, ‘Just tell him I won’t stop till I get back to normal,’” she said.

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