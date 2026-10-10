Celina QB Parker Wynk makes emotional return to field following long hospitalization

Tonight was a big night on the football field for Celina.

CELINA — Tonight was a big night on the football field for Celina.

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For the first time in nearly two months, the team’s quarterback was on the field.

The crowd went wild as quarterback Parker Wynk led the Celina Bulldogs on the field.

“It shows they all care about me and love me, and it’s a good welcome back,” Wynk said.

Wynk spent almost two months in the hospital recovering from a spinal injury.

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He took a hit during the team’s season opener.

“Fifty days ago I was laying there and couldn’t move anything, and now I’m able to walk across the field and be with all my teammates again,” Wynk said.

He said his recovery has been tough, but has kept a positive attitude.

“I’ve been just trying to think about the future, think about how I’m going to work hard and I’m gonna be able to get back to walking and do all the things I want to do again,” Wynk said.

He’s back on the field with friends and family, just a day after getting out of the hospital.

“I can finally be back, see my dog, see all my brothers and sisters again, and just be in my town,” he said.

His hometown is thrilled he’s back.

Brennen Bader has been his coach for the past four years.

He said Wynk’s motivation to get better speaks to who he is as a player.

“He’s got a tremendous character, work ethic, and just a great human being and a role model for our young players to follow,” Bader said.

Parker starts outpatient therapy next week.

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