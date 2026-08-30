Cell phone store employee accused of recording illicit content from customers’ phones enters plea

COLUMBUS — A man who was federally charged after he allegedly recorded illicit content from customers’ phones while working at multiple cell phone stores has entered a plea.

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Last week, 41-year-old Neil Brown of Grove City pleaded guilty to receiving and possession of child pornography charges.

News Center 7 had previously reported that Brown was federally charged with child pornography and video voyeurism charges in December 2025.

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Brown worked at multiple cell phone stores in Columbus, and in addition to receiving child pornography files, he admitted that he also captured nude photos and videos from customers’ phones.

Investigators searched Brown’s digital accounts and devices after recieved a cyber tipline report in January 2025.

During the search of Brown’s cell phone, investigators discovered more than 75 images and videos of child pornography, including child sexual abuse material of prepubescent minors approximately 7 to 9 years old.

Brown paid virtual currency on an app to receive videos of child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, Brown was employed by Cellular Sales and would take the phones of female customers and search through them for sexual or illicit content. He then captured the content on his own phone.

Agents also recovered 59 sexual images and videos of Cellular Sales customers that Brown had captured on his phone.

Receiving child pornography is a federal crime punishable by five to 20 years in prison, and possessing child pornography carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

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