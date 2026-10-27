Centerville hosting regional job, career fair

CENTERVILLE, Ohio — Do you need a job? Having a hard time finding a job?

The city of Centerville is hosting a job fair with over 60 employers.

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You can find jobs that include health care, manufacturing, technology, education and more.

The job and career fair is on October 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sinclair College’s Centerville Campus located at 5800 Clyo Road.

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You can register and get a full employer list HERE.

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