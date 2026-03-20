Centerville HS security guard arrested during human trafficking operation

CENTERVILLE — A security guard at Centerville High School was one of 14 men arrested this week during a human trafficking operation, the district confirmed Friday afternoon.

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Sioeli Fakalata, 37, was arrested for soliciting as part of the Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force’s operation “Out of Bounds.”

In a statement to News Center 7, a spokesperson for Centerville City Schools confirmed Fakalata is a non-certified security guard at the high school and has been employed with the district since 2021.

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Fakalata has been placed on administrative leave.

While on leave, Fakalata is not permitted to return to any buildings owned or used by the district, or attend any extracurricular activities.

“We are taking this matter very seriously and remain committed to maintaining a safe environment for our students, staff and families,” the district said in a statement.

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