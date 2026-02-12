Centerville, Sheetz argue cases for future site in front of Ohio Supreme Court

Centerville leaders are meeting for the first time since a federal court of appeals said the city must approve Sheetz's plan to build.

CENTERVILLE — The City of Centerville and Sheetz presented their arguments for a new development to the Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The gas station company wants to build a store along Far Hills Avenue on the current site of Elsa’s restaurant, but city leaders don’t think it’s a good fit.

The arguments on Wednesday focused on the civil suit Sheetz filed against the city and other defendants.

Sheetz’s attorney asked the court to allow them to file separate civil lawsuits for damages, but the city argued that the time to file had expired.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a Montgomery County Court ruled that the city shouldn’t have denied the company’s application to build.

The city then took the case to the Second District Court of Appeals, which ruled it needed to follow the state court’s decision.

The city then filed an appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court in December, challenging a previous decision by the Court of Appeals.

Centerville maintains that its city council unanimously determined that the Sheetz proposal was not consistent with surrounding properties as required by its unified development ordinance.

News Center 7’s James Brown asked the city for its response to Wednesday’s arguments, but never heard back.

Sheetz’s attorney said they do not expect a decision for a few months.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

