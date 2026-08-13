Centerville Sunday Series lineup revealed

CENTERVILLE — The City of Centerville is bringing back its Centerville Sunday Series this fall.

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The indoor concert series will begin on Sunday, Sept. 20, at the Sinclair Centerville Auditorium.

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Admission is free, and no tickets are required. Seating is limited to 1,600 people and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the city.

Here is the lineup for the 2026-27 series:

Sept. 20: No Promises - A Cincinnati-based professional a cappella ensemble.

Oct. 25: Parrots of the Caribbean - An internationally recognized Jimmy Buffett tribute act.

March 21: Brass Tracks Band - An eight-piece band playing hits from legendary bands like Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Tower of Power.

April 18: Centerville Pops! - The Centerville Community Band under the direction of Tom Pfrogner.

All shows begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Concessions and beer will be available for purchase.

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