Centerville Sunday Series lineup revealed

CENTERVILLE — The City of Centerville is bringing back its Centerville Sunday Series this fall.
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The indoor concert series will begin on Sunday, Sept. 20, at the Sinclair Centerville Auditorium.
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Admission is free, and no tickets are required. Seating is limited to 1,600 people and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the city.
Here is the lineup for the 2026-27 series:
- Sept. 20: No Promises - A Cincinnati-based professional a cappella ensemble.
- Oct. 25: Parrots of the Caribbean - An internationally recognized Jimmy Buffett tribute act.
- March 21: Brass Tracks Band - An eight-piece band playing hits from legendary bands like Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Tower of Power.
- April 18: Centerville Pops! - The Centerville Community Band under the direction of Tom Pfrogner.
All shows begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.
Concessions and beer will be available for purchase.
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