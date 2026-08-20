Centerville veterinary clinic to close after near 50 years

CENTERVILLE — A veterinary clinic in Centerville announced it will soon close after nearly five decades in business.

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Alex-Bell Veterinary Clinic will cease operations on Oct. 30.

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In a statement, the clinic said it had spent the last several years trying to find a new veterinarian who could continue caring for its patients, but had not found the right one.

“We know this announcement may be difficult for our clients, and our team is dedicated to providing support and making the transition as seamless as possible for you and your pets,” a statement read.

Alex-Bell Veterinary Clinic said it has been an “honor” and its “greatest privilege” to serve the Centerville community for the past 47 years.

“The relationships we’ve built with our clients, patients, and the Centerville community are something we will always treasure. Thank you for your trust, your kindness, and for allowing us to share in so many special moments over the years,” the clinic stated.

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