GREENE COUNTY — The grand opening of two new research buildings was held Thursday at Central State University.

A member of the United States Department of Agriculture visited the campus to check out the facilities.

News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky was on campus and got an inside look at the new labs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Morakinyo Kuti, President of Central States University, said, “As a land grant university, we’re actually contributing to improving the lives of individuals, their families and communities around us.

Central State University became an 1890 land-grant institution in 2014.

Devon Westhill, Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights at USDA, said, “They’re opening up an amazing new research and extension facility, which USDA wanted to be a part of.”

Westhill visited the campus on Thursday morning.

“The funds that they’re getting, they’re using them for exactly what the USDA and other partners want to see. I see research here. I see amazing facilities here,” Westhill said.

Many others toured the two new facilities, including a storage building.

“Where we’ll house equipment, and then farmers can also come and do demonstrations,” Kuti said.

And the research building. “Where we’re going to have faculty, researchers working with students, seeking to generate knowledge to address societal issues,” Kuti said.

There will also be several new labs.

“We have a precision technology lab where we’re going to use artificial intelligence and drones to make sure that farming is done using precise technology so we’re conserving resources,” Kuti said.

One lab to make sure water and soil are clean, another lab to study diseases in the human body, and a food safety lab.

The food is first brought into a room where it will be processed, then it will be taken into a second room where the DNA is tested. And, finally, it’s put in a third room to protect the DNA from outside contamination.

“Making sure that food is secure from when it goes into the ground to where it lands on people’s plate,” Kuti said.

The university president also said they are proud that these resources go directly into the community.

“Central State University is contributing to improving lives not only in Xenia, Greene County, Ohio, but beyond,” Kuti said.

The visit is part of the USDA’s tour of 1890 land-grant colleges and universities. The closest other stops are Kentucky State University and West Virginia State University.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group