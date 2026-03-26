Central State University, Xenia considers resolution for pre-annexation agreement

The Xenia City Council is considering a resolution regarding a pre-annexation agreement with Central State University.

GREENE COUNTY — The Xenia City Council is considering a resolution regarding a pre-annexation agreement with Central State University.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the move marks the first step in a process aimed at resolving ongoing utility service matters between the city and the campus.

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Xenia and university officials are discussing how to manage water and sewer services for the university.

Since the campus is located on its own property outside city limits, it pays additional surcharges for water and sewer services. It maintains a separate contract for fire and EMS protection.

Both parties described the discussions as a collaborative effort to reach an agreement that benefits the city and the institution.

Ryan Dukes, finance director for the city of Xenia, explained that annexation would provide specific financial advantages for the municipality.

By bringing the university into the city limits, Xenia would be able to collect income tax revenue from the campus area.

The university would also see changes to its utility expenses and service agreements.

Annexation would change the property’s legal status and how those services are billed.

“Eliminate the surcharge, thereby lowering their utility bill for both water and sewer,” Dukes said. “We also have a contract to provide fire services to the university fire and EMS. That contract would go away.”

While the university has faced financial challenges regarding service payments in the past, Dukes confirmed that the institution is currently up to date on its payments to the city.

Central State University released a statement confirming its involvement in the negotiations.

The university stated it is “continuing to engage in good-faith discussions with the City of Xenia to resolve the ongoing water service matter.”

School officials added they are working toward a “mutually beneficial agreement that is fair to all parties.”

They declined to elaborate on whether the annexation would impact staff or students.

The pre-annexation agreement is described as an early stage of a longer process.

Discussions between the city and the university are expected to continue as they address remaining questions regarding the transition.

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