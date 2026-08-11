Champaign County fairgrounds closed today due to storm damage

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — The Champaign County fairgrounds are closed after storms moved through the Miami Valley.

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The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media that the fairgrounds are closed to the general public today due to storm damage and the additional storms expected this afternoon.

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People who have family members showing livestock today will be permitted to enter the fairgrounds to attend the livestock shows.

At this time, the fairgrounds are expected to reopen fully tomorrow.

Several events scheduled for today have been postponed, according to the Champaign County Fair on social media.

The Wiener Dog races have been rescheduled for tomorrow at 5 p.m.

The Harness Horse Races were canceled due to weather and power-related issues. Racing has been rescheduled to 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. tomorrow.

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