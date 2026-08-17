Champaign County officials assess damage after Miami Valley tornadoes

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in the Miami Valley on Saturday.

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One twister touched down in Fletcher; the other was north of St. Paris.

Champaign County emergency managers have been busy over the last week with the active weather.

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Deputy Emergency Manager Cody Stanley said the county didn’t see much damage from Saturday’s storms.

The NWS was likely able to determine the tornadoes touched down because of videos like ones sent in to News Center 7.

Storms last week left behind more damage with several trees down and roofs blown off.

That’s making it harder for emergency crews looking at damage.

“We have a confirmed tornado down that we now know is damage-limited. But the problem is, some of the areas that that storm came through and the potential of other tornadoes that were reported or the possibilities, we already have damage there from a prior storm, so we’re having to go back and backtrack and figure out what was old, what was new,” Stanley said.

The NWS hasn’t released the strength for the two tornadoes from Saturday.

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