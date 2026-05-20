Chance of showers, possible thunder this AM; cooler next few days

MIAMI VALLEY — We will continue to see an active weather pattern over the next several days.

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Our severe weather threat has ended, but we could still see a lingering shower with rumble of thunder possible early Wednesday morning.

TRENDING STORIES:

We will see periods of on-and-off showers throughout the day. Temperatures will fall into the 50s by the end of the day.

It will be dry on Thursday. Highs will be in the 60s both Thursday and Friday, but rain chances return on Friday.

We will see chances of rain throughout the Memorial Day weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s throughout the weekend.

Right now, no severe weather is in the forecast.

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