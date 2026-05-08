Chances of showers for Mother’s Day weekend, cooler through next week

Chances of showers for Mother’s Day weekend, cooler through next week

MIAMI VALLEY — We continue to see an active weather pattern across the region over the next several days.

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This includes several rain chances and cooler temperatures through next week.

TRENDING STORIES:

Our first chance for rain will come Friday night into Saturday morning.

After that, we will see drier conditions for the afternoon with highs in the low 70s.

Another system will come through on Mother’s Day. That will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms through Sunday afternoon and evening.

Highs will reach the mid-60s on Monday and Tuesday.

With the lack of late spring and early summer heat, there is little instability for thunderstorms.

As of now, no severe weather is expected in the forecast.

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