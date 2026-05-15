Chances of showers, storms over next several days

MIAMI VALLEY — We will see several days of active weather across the region.

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This includes several chances of showers and storms as the warmest air of the year moves into the area.

TRENDING STORIES:

We will see increasing clouds with possible showers late Friday morning. Not everyone will get wet as highs reach the upper 60s.

The best for showers and storms this weekend will be Saturday.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the area under a level 1 of 5. That is a marginal risk for strong winds, hail, and frequent lightning. Storms are expected to move in early Saturday afternoon and linger throughout the evening.

We will be warmer this weekend.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. The upper 80s will return on Monday.

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