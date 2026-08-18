Chappys Social House to combine operations with Zink’s Meats and Deli

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A local restaurant is closing, but will reopen as part of a combined business.

Chappys Social House announced on Facebook that its restaurant will be closing on Aug. 29.

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The post stated that the owners will be retiring and have sold the building.

The restaurant will be passed down to the current manager, who plans to carry on the Chappy’s tradition down the street at their business, Zink’s Meats and Deli.

The new owners will have the same recipes so that they continue to provide all of Chappys popular foods.

“It’s been our absolute pleasure serving you this past almost 20 years and are so grateful for all of the good times, great laughs, and wonderful memories we’ve shared with you all,” the post said.

The post said that once the new Chappys and Zinc’s combined restaurant is up and running, they will honor any unused Chappys gift cards.

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