Charles F. Kettering Foundation purchases historic building for new headquarters

The Charles F. Kettering Foundation has purchased the historic Waitman Building in the Oregon District. The plan is to have its headquarters established there by fall 2028.

DAYTON — The Charles F. Kettering Foundation has announced the future site of its new headquarters.

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The foundation announced that it has purchased the historic Waitman Building on E. Fifth Street in the Oregon District.

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In a release, the foundation said the move will bring the organization closer to many of the civic, cultural, nonprofit, community, and academic partners that inform its work.

“Moving downtown gives us an opportunity to be more present and accessible in our home city, deepen relationships with local partners, and create a place where ideas and experiences from Dayton can connect with conversations about democracy happening across the country and around the world,” Sharon L. Davies, president and CEO of the Kettering Foundation, said in a statement.

Kettering Foundation board chair Sherry Magill called the move “an investment in the future of the foundation.”

The foundation will renovate the Waitman Building to support its work.

The foundation’s current office is on Commons Road. The plan is to have the new headquarters established in the Oregon District by fall 2028.

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