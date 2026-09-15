CHECK YOUR TICKETS: 2 Powerball winners in Ohio

OHIO — Two winners were announced after Monday night’s Powerball drawing.
The winning numbers were 19,20,57,61,67, with the Powerball being 22, according to a spokesperson.
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One winner had five-out-of-five numbers, winning $2 mil. The winning ticket was sold at Sawmill Parkway Duchess in Powell, Ohio.
The second winner had four out of five of the winning numbers and the Powerball, winning $100,000. The winning ticket was purchased at the Get Go in Medina.
There was no Jackpot winner.
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