Check your tickets! Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! Multiple winning Powerball tickets were sold in Ohio.

Two people won thousands of dollars in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

One person won $50,000 with four of five numbers and the Powerball.

Another person won $150,000 with four of five winning numbers, the Powerball, and the Powerplay multiplier.

The winning numbers were 2, 8, 14, 40, and 63. The Powerball was 23, and the Powerplay multiplier was 3.

The $150,000 winning ticket was sold at Bell Stores in Ashland, Ohio. The location where the $50,000 winning ticket was sold has not yet been announced.

No one won the $57 million jackpot.

The next drawing is Monday, Feb. 2, with an estimated jackpot of $65 million.

