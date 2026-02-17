Check your tickets! Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! Multiple winning Powerball tickets were sold in Ohio.

One person won $1 million with five of five winning numbers in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

Another person won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers were 16, 18, 19, 56, and 58. The Powerball was 6.

The million-dollar winning ticket was sold at a Circle K in Columbus. The location of the $50,000 winning ticket has not been announced.

No one won the the $154 million jackpot.

The next drawing will be on Wednesday, Feb. 18, with an estimated jackpot of $169 million.

