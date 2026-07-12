Check your tickets! Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.
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One person in Ohio won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.
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The winning numbers were 8, 10, 14, 45, 59, and the Powerball was 5.
The location where the ticket was sold has not been released.
No one won the $475 million jackpot.
The next drawing is on Monday, July 13, with an estimated jackpot of $478 million.
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