Check your tickets! Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Ohio.
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One person in Ohio won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.
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The winning numbers were 25, 55, 57, 60, 62, and the Powerball was 23.
The location where the ticket was sold has not yet been announced.
No one won the $269 Million jackpot.
The next drawing will be on Wednesday, June 17, with an estimated jackpot of $283 Million.
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