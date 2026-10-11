Check your tickets! Several winning Powerball tickets sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! Several winning Powerball tickets were sold in Ohio.
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One person in Ohio won $100,000 with four of five winning numbers, the Powerball, and the PowerPlay multiplier in Saturday night’s drawing.
Another person in Ohio won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball.
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The winning numbers were 1, 4, 19, 33, 51, and the Powerball was 15. The PowerPlay multiplier was 2.
The ticket worth $100,000 was sold at East End Express of Hubbard in Hubbard, Ohio.
The location where the $50,000 ticket was sold has not yet been announced.
No one won the $516 million jackpot.
The next drawing will be on Monday, Oct. 12, with an estimated jackpot of $538 million.
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