Check your tickets! Winning lottery ticket sold at area gas station

CELINA — Check your tickets! A winning lottery ticket was sold at an area gas station.

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Two people in Ohio get to split the $216,000 Rolling Cash 5 jackpot after Thursday night’s drawing.

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The winning numbers were 4, 7, 19, 22, and 37.

One of the winning tickets was sold at the North Side Marathon in the 1000 block of N. Main Street in Celina, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The other was sold at a Speedway on Sylvania Avenue in Sylvania.

Each winner will get over $100,000, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The new jackpot is $100,000. Drawings happen daily.

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