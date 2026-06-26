Check your tickets! Winning lottery ticket sold at local drive-thru convenience store

HUBER HEIGHTS — Check your tickets! A winning lottery ticket was sold at a local drive-thru convenience store.

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A winning Rolling Cash 5 lottery ticket was in Huber Heights, according to the Ohio Lottery.

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The winning numbers were 5, 15, 30, 32, and 38.

The lucky ticket was sold at Ray’s Drive Thru in Huber Heights at the 5200 block of Taylorsville Road, the Ohio Lottery said.

The new jackpot is $100,000.

Drawings happen daily.

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