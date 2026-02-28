Check your tickets! Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Ohio.
Someone won $20,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Megaball in Friday night’s drawing.
The winning ticket was sold in Prize Tier x2.
The winning numbers were 11, 18, 39, 43, and 67. The Megaball was 23.
No one won the $458 million jackpot.
The next drawing is on March 3 with an estimated jackpot of $473 million.
