Check your tickets! Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Ohio

The cost to play Mega Millions is going up but with it, so will the jackpots and the chances to win.

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Ohio.

Someone won $40,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Megaball in Friday night’s drawing.

The winning ticket was sold in prize tier x4.

The winning numbers were 8, 19, 26, 38, 42, and the Megaball was 24.

No one won the $496 million jackpot.

The next drawing is Tuesday, March 10, with an estimated jackpot of $533 million.

