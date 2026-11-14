Check your tickets! Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Ohio

FILE PHOTO: The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow.

NORTH CANTON — One person in Ohio won $100,000 in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

According to a spokesperson, the winning numbers are 10-22-33-49-57, and the winning Mega Millions number is 18.

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One person had four out of the five numbers, winning $100,000.

The winning ticket was sold at the Market & Easton Bell store in North Canton.

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