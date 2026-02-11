Check your tickets! Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Ohio.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
One person won $40,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Megaball in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Search for Nancy Guthrie: Person of interest released; Arizona home searched
- Vehicle found with bullet holes after reported shooting at Dayton apartment complex
- 60 degree days returning to the Valley
The winning numbers were 5, 25, 30, 36, and 68. The Megaball was 6.
The ticket was sold in Prize Tier x4.
No one won the $366 million jackpot. The jackpot is now at $385 million.
The next drawing will be on Friday, Feb. 13.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group