Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

FILE PHOTO: Powerball is expanding to the UK

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.

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One person won $50,000 with four of five of the winning numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

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The winning numbers were 4, 5, 15, 19, 55, and the Powerball was 19.

The exact location where the ticket was sold has not been announced.

No one won the $647 million jackpot.

The next drawing will be on Monday, Oct. 26, with an estimated jackpot of $687 million.

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