Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.

One person won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 23, 43, 58, 60, and 64. The Powerball was 24.

No one won the $146 million jackpot.

The next drawing will be on Monday, Feb. 16, with an estimated jackpot of $154 million.

