Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.
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Someone in Ohio won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s drawing.
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The winning numbers were 18, 31, 33, 36, 62, and the Powerball was 3.
No one won the $130 million jackpot.
The next drawing will be on Wednesday, April 29, with an estimated jackpot of $143 million.
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