Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.
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One person in Ohio won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.
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The winning numbers were 12, 13, 24, 32, 35, and the Powerball was 11.
The location where the winning ticket was sold has not been released.
No one won the $600 million jackpot.
The next drawing will be on Monday, Oct. 19, with an estimated jackpot of $607 million.
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