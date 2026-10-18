Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.

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One person in Ohio won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.

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The winning numbers were 12, 13, 24, 32, 35, and the Powerball was 11.

The location where the winning ticket was sold has not been released.

No one won the $600 million jackpot.

The next drawing will be on Monday, Oct. 19, with an estimated jackpot of $607 million.

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